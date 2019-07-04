Man threatened by 'knife-wielding' robbers in Tavistock Street

Cash and a watch were stolen by men who claimed to have a knife in Tavistock Street, and police want to know who did it.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed.

At around 1.20am on Friday (28 June), the victim was approached by three men. They claimed to have a knife, before they took cash and his watch from him and headed off towards Manton Lane.

The suspects were described as three black men in their early 20s and were all wearing dark clothing.

DC Luke Williams, investigating, said: “This was a brazen act where three men targeted a lone victim in the early hours of the morning and left him with cuts and bruises.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as any information will help us with our enquiries.

“Robbery is a priority for the force, and we remain absolutely committed to apprehending those responsible. Personal robbery can leave a victim in immeasurable distress and fear and we take all reports of this crime extremely seriously.”

If you have any information, please contact DC Williams on 101 quoting 40/36742/19 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also report to police via our online reporting tool.