Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault on Bedford's Chaucer Road
He was attacked from behind
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked in Bedford.
The incident happened at around 1am on Wednesday (March 27) outside Canterbury House on Chaucer Road.
In a post on social media, police said: “The man was unable to identify the attacker as he was approached from behind but we are hoping that someone who might have seen someone approaching or leaving the scene could help us.”
If you can help, either report it online or call police on 101.