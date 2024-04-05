Man taken to hospital with injuries following serious assault outside Bedford nightclub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was taken to hospital following what police are describing as a serious assault outside a nightclub on Bedford High Street

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Saturday (March 30).

Detective Constable Lauren Byrne said: "We believe a number of people in the area may have witnessed the incident and may be able to help us build a better understanding of the events leading up to the assault.

"Unfortunately over the Easter weekend, our officers have attended a high number of incidents. We are conducting frequent high visibility patrols in Bedford and surrounding areas as a reassurance to local residents."