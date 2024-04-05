Man taken to hospital with injuries following serious assault outside Bedford nightclub

Expect to see more high vis patrols in the town centre
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:04 BST
A man was taken to hospital following what police are describing as a serious assault outside a nightclub on Bedford High Street

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Saturday (March 30).

Detective Constable Lauren Byrne said: "We believe a number of people in the area may have witnessed the incident and may be able to help us build a better understanding of the events leading up to the assault.

The assault happened outside a nightclub on Bedford High Street at around 2.30am on Saturday (March 30)
"Unfortunately over the Easter weekend, our officers have attended a high number of incidents. We are conducting frequent high visibility patrols in Bedford and surrounding areas as a reassurance to local residents."

If you have any info about the incident, either report it online of call police on 101.