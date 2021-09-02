Man taken to hospital with head injury after he was assaulted in Bedford nightclub

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in the Vogue nightclub in Bedford.

At around 2.55am on Saturday, August 21, police received a report of a man with a head injury in High Street.

Officers attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A man in his 20s from Bedford was arrested in connection with this incident and later released on police bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Sergeant Adam Butt, from the force’s Response Investigation Team, said: “This attack happened on a busy night in a local nightclub and we believe there are a number of people who might have information about the circumstances.

“We would like to urge clubgoers and anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/43988/21.