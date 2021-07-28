Man taken to hospital following fight involving 20 people in Bedford

Bedfordshire Police is investigating an assault in Bedford on Saturday (July 24).

At approximately 5.45pm police were called to a report of a group of around 20 people fighting with skateboards and scooters in Jubilee Park.

A man in his 30s suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries which required hospital treatment.

PC Pawel Karpinski said: “This was a large affray, and we believe there are numerous witnesses that were in the area at the time who may be able to assist us.

“We would like to encourage anyone with information, not matter how seemingly insignificant, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/38644/21.