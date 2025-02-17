Man taken to hospital following attack by armed driver in Bedford's Fenlake Road

Did you witness the fight? It happened shortly before 5.30pm in Fenlake Road on February 5 (Picture: Pixabay)

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fight.

He was parking his car after being stuck in traffic when he was approached by a man who had been driving a grey car with P plates.

The man became aggressive and hit the victim with what was believed to be a tool.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for serious but not life-changing injuries.

The incident happened in Fenlake Road on February 5 shortly before 5.30pm.

Officers have been pursuing multiple lines of inquiry and are now appealing to anyone with info or dashcam footage to get in touch. Call 101 quoting reference 40/7063/25.