Man taken to hospital after being attacked by gang in Bedford street

A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked as he left a shop in Ford End Road.

On Sunday, January 30, at around 5.25pm, three men - who were waiting outside the shop - assaulted the man, leaving him with visible injuries.

PC Andrew Armstrong, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are doing all we can to identify the men responsible for this atrocious attack which left the victim needing to go to hospital.

Did you witness the assault?

“We don’t have a clear description of the men involved and so are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything that can help us with our investigation to come forward.”