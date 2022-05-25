A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after being assaulted by a gang of three people at Bedford bus station.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday (May 22).

The three suspects are described as two white men; one with curly hair and the other bald, and a white woman.

Bedford bus station

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital.

PC Steven Kenington, investigating officer said: “This was a horrible act of violence which we do not tolerate in our community. This was an isolated incident in a public space where there would have been onlookers and passers-by who would have seen what happened.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was present at the bus station who can help us understand the situation better and identify the suspects involved.”

If you have any information to support the Bedfordshire Police enquiry, please call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote 40/29223/22.