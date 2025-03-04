Man suffers "serious injuries" to face during fight in Bedford town centre

The fight happened in Bedford's Howard Street on Sunday, March 2

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fight in the town.

The fight happened around 2.45am on Sunday, March 2 in Howard Street and one male suffered serious injuries to his face which are not thought to be life-threatening. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the brawl or who has dashcam footage from that morning, to get in touch.

The other man is described as mixed race with dark curly hair and was thought to be wearing a black shiny puffer coat, a black man bag and grey jeans.

Detective Constable Lewis Osbourne said: “We believe an isolated incident took place shortly before the victim received injuries to his face. Thankfully they are not life-threatening.

“We are working on all lines of enquiries and are asking anyone who was on Howard Street, and either witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage, to come forward and help with our investigation.”

If you can help, either call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference number 28 of 2 March.