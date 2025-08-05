Man steals teenager's bike in Kempston robbery
Police are hoping for your help after a teenage boy was robbed yesterday (Monday).
Officers were called at around 5.45pm to a report of a man approaching a teenage boy in Bedford Road, by Addison Howard Park, and robbing him of his mountain bike, which has distinctive blue inner wheels.
A man, who is in his 30s, was arrested shortly after and is currently in police custody for questioning.
Detective Sergeant Karl Haywood said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage, to get in touch.”
Anyone with info can contact police online quoting reference 40/44917/2.