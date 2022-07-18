Man stabbed outside Bedford's Tavistock Wine Shop

A man was stabbed on Tuesday evening and police are appealing for your help.

At approximately 5.30pm on Tuesday (July 12), a man was standing outside Tavistock Wine Shop on Tavistock Street, when he was approached by another man and stabbed.

He received hospital treatment for his injuries, which weren’t life threatening.

Tavistock Wine Shop, in Tavistock Street

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, between 5ft 4in and 6ft. He was wearing a black durag, black and grey panelled tracksuit, black trainers and white socks.

PC Ashleigh Napier investigating said: “We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident unfold, to get in touch with us immediately to shed some light on the situation.”

If you saw the incident or have any details that could help, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 344 of 12 July.