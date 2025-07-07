Man stabbed in the chest at High Street Bedford pub

The Rose, Bedford High Street. Photos: Google Maps Street View and National World archive

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the chest during a fight at a pub in the early hours of Sunday July 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in The Rose toilets shortly after 12.10am on Sunday July 6.

Police are looking for two men who they believe can help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is described as white with short, brown hair and was wearing dark jeans and a black jumper.

The second is described as white with short, light brown hair and was wearing a white top and a grey hoodie with pink writing on the back.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any info should call police on 101 or report it online here, quoting reference 008 of 6 July.