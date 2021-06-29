Man stabbed in face after gang storm house near Bedford

A man was stabbed in the face after a gang stormed his house at the weekend.

At around 6pm on Saturday (June 26), officers were called to reports of a stabbing at an address in Cynthia Court, Wootton.

A group of men, believed to be four or five people, attacked a man after entering his property, and were seen fleeing the scene by taxis shortly after.

Police are appealing for witnesses

During the incident, a man suffered multiple lacerations to his face, which are not life-threatening.

One suspect is described as a white man, aged around 20, wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, a dark bag worn across his back, and a black balaclava pulled up over his nose.

Another suspect is described as a black man, around 6ft, wearing a grey tracksuit, a black ski mask and a black backpack.

The third suspect is described as a black man, around 5ft 10in, wearing an all-black tracksuit with the hood up.

The fourth suspect is described as a white man.

A teenaged boy has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Ben Carter said: “This was a very serious incident that took place in the victim’s home and we are asking for the public’s help to identify the perpetrators.

“We believe that this incident was a targeted attack and we know there will be people out there who have information that can help us establish the circumstances leading up to this.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information, who may have been in the area at the time, or who might have any dash cam or ring doorbell footage.”

If you have information or footage, report it to Bedfordshire Police online quoting reference 335 of 26 June or call 101.