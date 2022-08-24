Man stabbed in Bedford's Ampthill Road

A man is currently being treated for stab wounds following an incident in Ampthill Road, Bedford

Police are currently dealing with the situation and are asking motorists to avoid the area – which is close to the junction with West End and the road to the Interchange Retail Park.

The victim has been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Ampthill Road with its junction with West End and the road to the Interchange Retail Park