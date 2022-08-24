Man stabbed in Bedford's Ampthill Road
Avoid the area, say police
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:45 pm
A man is currently being treated for stab wounds following an incident in Ampthill Road, Bedford
Police are currently dealing with the situation and are asking motorists to avoid the area – which is close to the junction with West End and the road to the Interchange Retail Park.
The victim has been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Most Popular
-
1
Bedford Next to shut permanently in "another blow to town"
-
2
Man stabbed in Bedford's Ampthill Road
-
3
Bedford murder victim named as parents pay tribute
-
4
Gang of 10 attack and rob man in Bedford, stealing his bike
-
5
Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following Bedford car theft
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting Operation Rattle or reference 211 of 24 August or report it online