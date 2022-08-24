News you can trust since 1845

Man stabbed in Bedford's Ampthill Road

Avoid the area, say police

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:45 pm

A man is currently being treated for stab wounds following an incident in Ampthill Road, Bedford

Police are currently dealing with the situation and are asking motorists to avoid the area – which is close to the junction with West End and the road to the Interchange Retail Park.

The victim has been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Ampthill Road with its junction with West End and the road to the Interchange Retail Park

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting Operation Rattle or reference 211 of 24 August or report it online