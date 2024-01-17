Man stabbed in Bedford following fight with three other men

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was stabbed on Monday (January 15) following a fight involving four men fighting.

The incident happened at 7pm in Sudeley Walk and police say two of the men were brandishing a knife and a baseball bat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. His injuries were not non-life threatening.

The incident happened on Monday (January 15) shortly after 7pm in Sudeley Walk

Yesterday (Tuesday), a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). He has since been bailed.

Officers are hoping to track down the further two suspects who were witnessed fleeing the scene towards Carisbrooke Way. All the men are described as wearing dark tracksuits, trainers and face coverings.

Residents are being asked to check video doorbells for footage. If you have any info report it online or call 101, quoting reference CAD 335 of 15 January.