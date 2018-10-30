Man shot dead in Bedford is named

A man who died of a gunshot wound in Bedford on Saturday (October 27) has been named.

Emergency services were called to Leven Walk in Brickhill at around 9.40pm but the victim, Patryk Olowniuk, 20, from Bedford, was pronounced dead shortly after.

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday (Monday) revealed that Mr Olowniuk died from a gunshot wound.

Following his death, an investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, and is ongoing.

Four people – a 54-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man – who were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death have since been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Jerome Kent said: “We are making progress with our investigation, but we are still appealing for any information from members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen Patryk in the area before it happened to come forward.”

Officers will continue to carry out patrols to provide further reassurance to local communities and are urging anyone with information to come up and speak to them or call on 101 quoting Operation Mocha.

People can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or use the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.