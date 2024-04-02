Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man was seriously injured in a ‘targeted’ stabbing in Kempston by a gang of masked men.

The attack happened on Bedford Road at around 5pm on Saturday (March 30) and involved a group of around eight men wearing balaclavas. One of the attackers had a knife and is described as in his mid-20s, white, 6ft and wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

The road between Addison Howard Park and the railway bridge was cordoned off following the attack.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is in a ‘serious but stable condition’ according to police.

Detective Sergeant Mark Stewart, said: “This incident occurred in a busy area in broad daylight, and is an absolutely shocking example of brazen violence. We believe that this was a targeted attack, but that this was witnessed by many and has understandably caused concern in the local community.

“I would reassure the public that we are doing all we can to investigate the circumstances which led to a man being seriously harmed. We are grateful to those who have already contacted us with information, however we are appealing for anyone else who witnessed the attack or any suspicious circumstances in the area to please get in contact.

“Our officers are conducting high visibility patrols in the area to help reassure residents and they can also be approached with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant.”