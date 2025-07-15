Man seriously injured following stabbing on outskirts of Bedford

The serious assault happened in Shortstown on Saturday night (July 12)

A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing on Saturday night (July 12).

Police received reports of a man being stabbed during a fight shortly before 9.30pm in Shortstown.

It happened along the dirt track which leads to Shocott Spring, parallel to Brabazon Close and Sunderland Place.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, who was wearing a light brown T-shirt and shorts with white trainers.

In a post on social media, police said: “Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community at this time.”

If you have any info about the incident, contact police online or call them on 101 with the reference 40/39979/25.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.