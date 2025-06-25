Man seriously injured following stabbing in Bedford's Iddesleigh Road
Police have been stepping up patrols in Queen’s Park since Friday.
At around 9.40pm on Friday (June 20) officers were called to Iddesleigh Road following reports a man had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
If you were in the area that evening and saw the incident, cal police on 101 or report it online quoting reference number 518 of 20 June.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.