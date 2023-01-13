A man was left with serious injuries after being stabbed on Wednesday evening (January 10).

He is currently in hospital and is making a steady recovery, according to police.

Officers were called to Bedford’s Bower Street at 10.30pm following the incident.

DS Mark Stewart said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would like for anyone with information to contact us.

“If you were in the area or know what happened, please get in touch.”

