Man seriously injured by thug who was trying to break into his car in a busy Bedford street

Police are appealing for information

A man has been seriously injured after attempting to stop his car from being broken into.

The assault took place in Tavistock Street, Bedford at around 7.35pm on Monday (October 18), when the victim, who was walking towards his car, saw a man trying to break the car door.

When he approached the offender he was assaulted, pushed to the floor and kicked.

Following the attack the offender walked away from the scene near Tasty Tucks Fish Bar, towards the town centre.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The offender is described as a man in his 30s, approximately 5’7’’, with short shaved hair and stubble. He was seen wearing black clothing.

Detective Constable Guy Steel-Jessop, who is investigating, said: “This was a violent attack in a busy Bedford street and we are keen to speak to anyone who have witnessed it or has information that can help us with our enquiries.

“Additionally, this type of violent behaviour won’t be tolerated in our communities. We are working hard to establish the circumstances of this attack and the identity of the attacker.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact the police by visiting their online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/55766/21.