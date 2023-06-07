Man seriously injured after attack by 10 MEN wielding a machete in Bedford street

A man was attacked on Monday night (June 5) by a gang of 10 MEN wielding a machete.

The incident – which has left the victim seriously injured – happened at around midnight in Harrowden Road by about 10 men.

Officers believe one of the suspects was a large man on an e-scooter.

The incident happened on Harrowden Road

Another suspect is believed to be of an Italian heritage, with curly hair. He was wearing a balaclava, a jacket with a reflective strip across the back and trainers that also had reflective strips on the side.

The other suspects are described as mixed heritage.

PC Kirsty Allen said: “This was a very serious incident that resulted in serious injuries. We believe many people were involved and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or may know one of the suspects.”