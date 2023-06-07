News you can trust since 1845
Man seriously injured after attack by 10 MEN wielding a machete in Bedford street

The incident happened on Monday night
By Clare Turner
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST

A man was attacked on Monday night (June 5) by a gang of 10 MEN wielding a machete.

The incident – which has left the victim seriously injured – happened at around midnight in Harrowden Road by about 10 men.

Officers believe one of the suspects was a large man on an e-scooter.

The incident happened on Harrowden Road
Another suspect is believed to be of an Italian heritage, with curly hair. He was wearing a balaclava, a jacket with a reflective strip across the back and trainers that also had reflective strips on the side.

The other suspects are described as mixed heritage.

PC Kirsty Allen said: “This was a very serious incident that resulted in serious injuries. We believe many people were involved and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or may know one of the suspects.”

If you have any info, call police on 101 or use the police’s online chat function and quote 40/29757/23. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.