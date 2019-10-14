Man seriously injured after A6 crash near Bedford

A man suffered serious injuries after a crash invoving a Nissan Micra and a motorcyclist on the A6 Northbound at Clophill.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 4pm on Thursday, October 10 where a man was treated. He remains in hospital with serious injuries.



Police constable Scott Lewsey said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at this time, this would have been rush hour traffic and we would expect the incident to have been witnessed by a lot of people.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any dash cam footage which could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.