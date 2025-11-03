Man named and charged after multiple stabbing on board train at Huntingdon

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after a multiple stabbing on board a train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Williams, 32, of Langford Road, Peterborough, is also charged with one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of bladed article in connection to the incident at Huntingdon on Saturday evening (November 1).

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court later this morning.

Forensics at Huntingdon station after a multiple stabbing. Picture: Emma Trimble / SWNS

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences. Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation."