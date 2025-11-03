Man named and charged after multiple stabbing on board train at Huntingdon
Anthony Williams, 32, of Langford Road, Peterborough, is also charged with one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of bladed article in connection to the incident at Huntingdon on Saturday evening (November 1).
He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.
He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court later this morning.
Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.
“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences. Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation."