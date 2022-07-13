Man nabbed by police after he walks out of Bedford jail

If you were wondering why there was such a huge police presence in Bedford last Thursday (July 8), now you know.

Shortly before 2pm, officers were told a man had escaped from HMP Bedford.

He’d gone missing from the visitation area while visitors were coming in – however, officers were able to quickly locate him.

Bedford Prison

Rumour has it, he was found two hours later on the A1 near the M1 junction – on a bicycle.