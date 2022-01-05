Man knocked to the floor and kicked by group of eight in violent brawl near Bedford takeaway

Police are appealing for witnesses

A violent brawl near a Bedford takeaway on New Year's Day saw 10 men involved in a street fight.

At around 3.30am on Saturday, January 1, a group of eight men were involved in a fight with two other men on Bedford High Street.

One of the men was knocked down and the larger group continued to assault him, kicking him while he was on the floor.

Police say the incident took place near Millennium Kebab and The Rose pub - with the bulk of the incident, including the victim being knocked to the floor, happening near the takeaway.

Detective Constable Lindsey Cook, investigating, said: “This was a violent attack in the middle of Bedford, at a time when people may have still been out and about following New Year celebrations. We are keen to speak to anyone who either witnessed the incident or has any information that can help us with our enquiries.

“We are working hard to identify the attackers, as this type of violent behaviour won’t be tolerated in our communities. I’d urge anyone with information or who captured the incident on their mobile phone to get in touch with us, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or use the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool and quote the reference 40/72/22.