Man jailed for threatening witness with an axe

A man has been sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to witness intimidation and a number of related offences on Friday (25 January).

Nathan Stubbings, 28, of Poppyfields, Bedford, was sentenced in relation to an incident which happened in Bedford in October last year.

Nathan Stubbings

Stubbings targeted his victim because he had given a statement to police about a previous assault which resulted in Stubbings receiving a suspended sentence.

He verbally abused his victim, before attempting to punch him.

Stubbings then walked away but returned with an axe, which he used to threaten the victim.

When police officers arrived, Stubbings was found in a bed in a nearby home with an axe hidden underneath it. Witnesses confirmed that the weapon was the same one he used in his attack.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks for witness intimidation and 26 weeks for possession of a bladed article, to run concurrently.

He was also sentenced to eight weeks for common assault, four weeks for racially aggravated harassment, eight weeks for criminal damage, and six weeks for breaching a suspended sentence.

All of those sentences will run consecutively, totalling one year’s imprisonment.

PC Gary Hatton, who investigated, said: “First of all I would like to commend the victim for his bravery. He has done the right thing on both occasions – standing up to the offender and reporting him to the police.

“Hopefully this will send a clear message to any person who attempts to intimidate or threaten a witness that we will bring them to justice.

“We will not tolerate violent attacks on the members of our community. Stubbings will now spend time in prison and hopefully reflect on his despicable actions.”