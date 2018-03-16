Man jailed for string of ‘ruthless’ gunpoint robbery of jewellers in Bedford

A man has been sentenced to a minimum of 16 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to stealing jewellery and watches worth more than £15,000 from a jewellers in Bedford, leaving a member of staff with facial injuries after hitting her with a gun.

Mustafa Ali, of Bailey Close, Bounds Lane, London, admitted robbing Baker Brothers Jewellers in Bedford on December 28, 2016

MBTC Michael Adiat

A hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court, heard how Ali, 25, acted with ‘ruthless efficiency without regard for your victims’, when the Judge sentenced him in relation to the incidents, which also included robberies at jewellers in Olney Dorset and Essex.

Judge Forster also noted the personal statement read out by the victim of the Baker Brothers robbery, referencing how her life and independence had been taken from her and that she is now a shell of her former self.

After the incident in Bedford, Ali targeted the jewellers in Olney on January 5 2017, where, after threatening staff with a gun and making demands for the store’s safe to be opened, he made off with Cartier and Rolex watches.

He then went on to commit two further robberies, in Buckhurst Hill, Essex on 10 January and in Bournemouth, Dorset on 31 January, where expensive watches and jewellery were again taken.

Ali was apprehended by police shortly after the incident in Bournemouth and officers from multiple forces were subsequently able to link Ali to the other offences.

Ali pleaded guilty to the offences in Bedford and Olney on Friday, 12 January, having already admitted to the robberies in Bournemouth and Buckhurst Hill.

In addition to the 16-year prison sentence, he will also spend a further five years on extended licence.

Michael Adiat, 23, of Maundeville Street, London, was also sentenced to 12 years in prison with a three-year extended licence period in relation to the robbery in Bournemouth.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious and Complex Crime Investigation Team, said: “Ali is a highly dangerous individual who left a trail of destruction in his wake, while assaulting a number of innocent people.

“We are glad that he has received a lengthy custodial sentence and will be unable to cause any further harm to the public. I cannot speak highly enough of the victim, who showed tremendous courage in attending the sentencing.

“I would like to thank all the officers who have put their time into apprehending and convicting this destructive man, including colleagues at Bedfordshire and those at forces at Dorset, Essex and Thames Valley.”