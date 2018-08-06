Man jailed for ‘nasty attack’ which left victim with multiple injuries

A man has been jailed for two years following an attack which left his victim with multiple injuries including a bleed to the brain.

Martin Patmore, 30, of Astwood Drive, Flitwick, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of GBH, following an altercation with a man at the Blackbirds pub in Flitwick on Thursday, May 17.

The man was punched so hard he fell to the floor and hit his head. As a result, he suffered multiple facial injuries and a bleed to the brain and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Patmore was given a two-year sentence for GBH and four months consecutive for the activation of a suspended sentence for his previous convictions; three counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of sending a malicious communication.

Investigation Officer, Emily Partington, said: “Patmore subjected his victim to a nasty attack which left him in a bad way, with multiple injuries which he is still receiving treatment for. It was clear that he was attempting to cause real harm and we are pleased he has been handed a substantial sentence.

“Violent incidents like this will not be tolerated in our county, and we will continue to crack down on the people involved in such behaviour.”

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.