Man jailed for knifepoint robbery at Bedford cashpoint

A Bedford man has been jailed for nine years for a knifepoint robbery at a cashpoint and grievous bodily harm.

Jason English, 24, of High Street, Bedford, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (September 6) to a nine-year prison and four years on licence.

English pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to an offence in November 2017, and possession of a class B drug. He was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following a trial for offences in February.

On 23 February, English was part of a group of men who approached two people at a cashpoint in Midland Road, Bedford, before attacking them. English produced a knife, injuring one of the victims. He was later seen dropping the knife, before picking it back up again.

The victims ran to a nearby Tesco store for help. On sentencing, Judge Andrew Bright praised the staff at the store for helping the victims until the ambulance arrived.

The sentencing also related to an incident on 27 November, in which English threatened a man with a knife before taking his mobile phone and bike.

Judge Bright told English: “You are a man who poses a very real danger to the public if you continue to act as you currently do.”

On release, English will serve the remainder of any prison sentence, plus the extended four years on licence.

He also received three years concurrent for robbery, two six months concurrent for two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, and a fine for the possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable Jo Barkat, said: “We are glad that this dangerous man is now in prison and not able to harm the public any further.

“This was a great team effort from the force and I would like to commend the victim and the staff who helped for their courage and assistance.”