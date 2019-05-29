Man jailed for Kempston burglary and string of crimes

A Bedford man has been jailed after admitting burgling a house in Kempston and a string of other offences.

Sean Fellowes, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested after he left his forensics at the scene of a burglary in Spring Road, Kempston, in July last year.

Sean Fellowes

At Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday), Fellowes was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars after pleading guilty to the burglary, as well as two counts of handling stolen goods and four counts of fraud.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “I am pleased Fellowes has been sentenced to time behind bars.

"I hope that he spends his time reflecting on his actions and the impact his they have had on the victims.

"Fortunately he left forensic evidence at the scene of the burglary, which was located by our Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO).

“Burglary is a key priority for the force and we have a dedicated unit dealing with burglary offences.

"Such criminality won’t be tolerated and Operation Maze is targeting those individuals who think this brazen behaviour in Bedfordshire is acceptable.”