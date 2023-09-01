Man jailed for carrying a knife and drugs after police chase from Flitwick ends in crash

Officers following him across the county

The seized knife (Picture: Ampthill Community Policing Team)

A speeding driver has been jailed for six months following a three-and-a-half mile police chase.

Officers in an unmarked police car first spotted the male in Flitwick after seeing him speeding and followed in hot pursuit.

But as the driver tried to accelerate away, he crashed into a stationary vehicle in Harlington.

The Luton man – who police have decided not to name – was found in possession of a knife and cannabis and was sentenced for those offences.