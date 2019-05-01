Man jailed after stealing electrical supplies from Bedford warehouse where he worked and selling them

A man who stole £22,255 of electrical supplies from a Bedford warehouse where he worked as a security guard has been jailed for 20 months.

Kevin Witherley, 51, of Ivel Way, Baldock, was jailed at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday) after pleading guilty to theft by an employee between December 2015 to February 2017.

His wife, Kerry Witherley-Riscon, 42, also received an eight-month sentence suspended for 12 months, with a six-month curfew for handling of stolen goods.

Witherley had been stealing the goods from the warehouse and then selling them onto a third party through his wife.

They were caught out after a supplier noticed some of his company’s items for sale on the third party’s eBay account.

Officers looked into the eBay account and found a vast array of stock from the company and matched them to the missing stock list from 2015 to 2017. Phone records then matched the eBay seller to the Witherleys.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall said: “We are pleased Witherley is behind bars. He took advantage of his position in the company, which shows a remarkable lack of respect and trust to his employers.

“Hopefully this will act as a deterrent to other people thinking of stealing from their employers, knowing that we can trace items on online auction sites, even if you set up a fake profile or sell on to others to sell. We will track you down.

“We are also working towards confiscating the money and assets taken from company through the Proceeds of Crime Act. So as well as getting a criminal record and time in prison, the Witherleys won’t be able enjoy any of the money they stole.”