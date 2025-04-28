Man jailed after being caught growing cannabis - just 3 days after being handed suspended sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was handed a suspended sentence for growing cannabis in Bedford has been jailed after getting caught again just three days later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nerijus Valskis, 37 and from Bedford, was sentenced after police raided a rented house in Littleport, Cambridgeshire and uncovered a cannabis farm.

Valskis had been recommended to the home owner’s friend to carry out electrical works on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the owner living overseas, Valskis took the opportunity to set up a fake tenant and used his skills as an electrician to divert the electricity supply.

Nerijus Valskis. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

He then used a third party to pay rent to disguise his control over the property.

His associate, 40-year-old Ernestas Varnas, was tasked with organising for 52-year-old Vytoutas Klevinskas to travel from Lithuania to live there and monitor the cannabis grow.

Varnas had used his home village contacts in Lithuania to help identify Klevinskas as the best fit for the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Varnas was also involved in controlling the conditions within the factory such as humidity and pH levels.

Concerns from residents resulted in officers raiding the property where they discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and phones, before arresting all three men.

Valskis had previously received a 12-month suspended sentence after being caught growing cannabis at a Bedford property, just three days before his arrest

On April 15 the judge, sentencing at Peterborough Crown Court, said Valskis and Varnas were contributing to the harm and distress that controlled drugs cause the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valskis was found guilty of playing a significant role in the production of cannabis and being in possession of cannabis and cocaine for personal use. He was ordered to serve his previous suspended sentence alongside an additional two years and three months.

Varnas was also found guilty of having played a significant role in the production of cannabis and was given an eight-month sentence suspended for two years.

Klevinskas had previously been found guilty of carrying out a minor role in the production of cannabis and was given a four-month sentence suspended for 12 months and was ordered to be deported to Lithuania.

Investigation Officer Neville Drummond, from Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello team, said: “We know our communities are impacted by the growing and selling of drugs daily and that’s why we’re determined to keep cracking down on these criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any concerns about drugs in your area, no matter how small you may feel they are, it is vital you report them to us so we can continue to tackle these issues and protect the community.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report it to police online. Alternatively, you can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.