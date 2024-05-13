Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is currently in a stable condition in hospital following an attack last night (Sunday).

Police were called to reports of a stabbing yesterday (Sunday) at around 9pm in Ashburnham Road, Bedford.

A man in his 40s was treated in hospital for life-changing injuries and remains in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after, a man in his 30s was detained in relation to the incident, however he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man in his 40s was stabbed in Ashburnham Road, Bedford, at around 9pm last night (Sunday)

Police are appealing for information relating to a third person who was at the scene and is believed to have been involved. He was described as white, with dark hair, wearing a black jacket and he was seen leaving the scene on a pedal bike.

Detective Constable Zoe Keepin, from the Criminal Investigation Department at Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are still in the early stages of this investigation but believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.

“We are continuing to appeal for information, especially around the identification of the third person who was seen leaving the scene on a pedal bike in the direction of Midland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re keen to hear from people who were in the area and may have captured the lead-up to the incident or the aftermath with dashcam or CCTV footage.”