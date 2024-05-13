Man is his 40s left with life-changing injuries following attack in Bedford's Ashburnham Road
Police were called to reports of a stabbing yesterday (Sunday) at around 9pm in Ashburnham Road, Bedford.
A man in his 40s was treated in hospital for life-changing injuries and remains in a stable condition.
Shortly after, a man in his 30s was detained in relation to the incident, however he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for information relating to a third person who was at the scene and is believed to have been involved. He was described as white, with dark hair, wearing a black jacket and he was seen leaving the scene on a pedal bike.
Detective Constable Zoe Keepin, from the Criminal Investigation Department at Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are still in the early stages of this investigation but believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.
“We are continuing to appeal for information, especially around the identification of the third person who was seen leaving the scene on a pedal bike in the direction of Midland Road.
“We’re keen to hear from people who were in the area and may have captured the lead-up to the incident or the aftermath with dashcam or CCTV footage.”
Anyone with info should report it online or call police on 101 quoting incident 448 of 12 May.