Man is his 20s stabbed to death in Bedford's Jubilee Park

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder
By Clare Turner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

A man was stabbed to death last night (Thursday) in Canvin Way, Jubilee Park.

Police were called to the incident at around 8.45pm and the man – in his 20s – was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody for questioning.

A man has been stabbed to death in Jubilee Park, Bedford
A man has been stabbed to death in Jubilee Park, Bedford
Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We believe this is an isolated incident and would like to reassure the public that we don’t think there is a wider threat at this time.

“Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the community over the weekend, while we continue our investigation.

“Tackling knife crime is everyone’s responsibility, and we are asking anyone who was around Jubilee Park or Canvin Way at the time to report any information they have to us or come forward if they witnessed anything.”

If you saw or know anything that could help the investigation, call police on 101 or report it online quoting Operation Version.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.