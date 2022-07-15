Man in serious condition in hospital after attack in Bedford

A man was taken to hospital after a serious assault on Wednesday night (July 13).

Between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, he was believed to have been punched in Aspley Road before falling to the ground.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Do you have any dashcam or CCTV footage from Aspley Road?

Detective Sergeant Jo Barkat said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident which has left a man in a serious condition.

“Officers are pursuing lines of enquiry, but if anyone has any dashcam or CCTV footage, or any information, no matter how big or small, that could assist our enquiries please do get in touch.”

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on bail.