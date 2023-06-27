News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Man in his 20s stabbed in Bedford High Street

The incident happened yesterday afternoon
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital yesterday (Monday) following a stabbing in Bedford High Street.

The incident happened sh o rtly after 5pm and the man is receiving treatment to a single stab wound, which is not thought to be life threatening.

Officers are in the area carrying out enquiries and anyone who was in or around the High Street at the time, or has any info which can help should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 345 Monday.

The incident happened at 5pm on MondayThe incident happened at 5pm on Monday
The incident happened at 5pm on Monday
Most Popular

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously