A man in his 20s was taken to hospital yesterday (Monday) following a stabbing in Bedford High Street.
The incident happened sh o rtly after 5pm and the man is receiving treatment to a single stab wound, which is not thought to be life threatening.
Officers are in the area carrying out enquiries and anyone who was in or around the High Street at the time, or has any info which can help should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 345 Monday.
Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously