Man in critical condition following attempted murder in Bedford

A man in his 30s is currently in hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed yesterday (Sunday).

And police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

At around 5am the man was stabbed twice outside a property in Bridge Road.

One of the suspects is described as a man in his 30s, around 6ft and of skinny build. He was wearing a white/off white hooded jumper with the hood up.

A second suspect is described as a white man wearing a dark tracksuit with a balaclava over his face.

A third suspect was described as a man wearing a dark hooded top and dark clothing.

DC Ben Dunckley, from the Bedfordshire Police Criminal Investigation Department, said: “We are appealing to anybody who was in the area who may have heard or seen something suspicious to report it to us as soon as possible.

“Alternatively, if you live in the area and have any home security footage, please can you check your footage and share anything with us as a matter of urgency.

“Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

If you have any information to support this investigation, call police 101 or report it online and quote reference number 78 of Sunday (10 April).