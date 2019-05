A man has appeared in court charged with three counts of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (May 28-29) Bedfordshire Police carried out 11 warrants in Bedford and Kempston.

Avtar Chopra, 51, from Bedford, was subsequently charged and appeared at Luton Magistrate’s Court this morning (May 30).

He has been bailed pending a further court appearance.

One of the warrants that took place was at Zinc Nightclub in Bedford.