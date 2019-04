A man suffered serious injuries in an incident in Bedford on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Beauchamp Court at around 3.20pm.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anybody with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or visit our online reporting centre, quoting reference 243 of April 29.