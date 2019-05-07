Man hospitalised and dog receiving treatment following attack in Flitwick

A man has been charged with GBH with intent, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, after an incident in Flitwick on Monday morning.

Ciaran Lambert, 20, of Pleasant Place, Islington, London, was also charged with possession of a Class B drug as well as aggravated burglary with intent.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. The dog is now receiving treatment at a local vet surgery.

Lambert was remanded in custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, pending a future court appearance.

Another man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.