Man hospitalised after being found stabbed in a Bedford street

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds in a Bedford street.

Police were called at around 11.15pm on Friday (January 22) to a report that the victim had been found in St John's Street.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are appealing for information

But officers believe that while he was found in St John's Street, the stabbing took place at an address in Beauchamp Court almost two hours earlier - at around 9.30pm.

Detective Inspector Emma Langwith from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are investigating the circumstances into this incident, as although the man was found in St John’s Street, it appears that he was actually injured prior to this in a different location and so we are following all lines of enquiry to establish what actually happened.

“We are asking that if anyone was in either of these two areas yesterday evening and saw anything suspicious or knows anything that could help us with our investigation to please get in touch.”

If you have information, please report it online or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/3976/22.