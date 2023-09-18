Man grabs young girl in Bedford street which is home to two schools

News you can trust since 1845
By Clare Turner
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Edward Road in Bedford

A man in his 60s has been arrested after a young girl was grabbed in Edward Road in Bedford.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon and police say the man “acted inappropriately towards” the child.

There are two schools in the road – Peter Pan Nursery School and Cauldwell School – and police have been in the area to reassurance the public.

In a post on social media, officers said: “We take the safety of children extremely seriously and would urge people to help us keep children safe by reporting any suspicious activity or concerning behaviour to us as soon as possible.

“You can report any concerns to us either online or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”