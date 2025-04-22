Man grabs teenager in Kempston's Addison Howard Park in robbery attempt

The attempted robbery took place in Addison Howard Park on March 31 at around 5.30pm

A teenager was grabbed by a man trying to get his mobile phone.

The victim – a 17-year-old boy – was grabbed by a man close to the Addison Centre who demanded he hand over his phone.

The man was then challenged by a dog walker before making off.

The suspect is described as white, around 30 to 40 years old and of stocky build. He was bald with a black beard and had a scar by his right eye. He also had tattoos covering his left arm and on his right forearm.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, with an animal and white and blue writing on it, and yellow shorts.

The incident happened in Addison Howard Park on March 31 at 5.30pm.

Police are appealing for the dog walker to come forward, so if you witnessed the incident, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/17749/25.