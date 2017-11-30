Man from MIlton Keynes convicted of multiple sex offences

A man from Milton Keynes has been convicted of multiple sexual offences, including rape of young girls in Bucks, Beds and Herts.

Ricky O’Grady, aged 28, from Snowberry Close, Stacey Bushes, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (Nove 28 ) to the following charges:

Rape (multiple counts)

Indecent assault (multiple counts)

Engaging in Sexual Activity in the presence of a child (multiple counts)

Attempted Rape (two counts)

Sexual Assault on a child

Causing a child to watch a Sexual Act

Possession of Indecent Images

Breach of Sexual Harm Prevention Order (two counts).

The offences took place from 1999 to 2017 in the Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire areas and involved three girls aged from under 10 to 15 years. He was charged on October 28 017.

Detective Sergeant Tracy Wescombe, of the Aylesbury Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “This was a harrowing case where O’Grady abused very young girls.

“I have to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and reliving the abuse and I am pleased for them that he admitted his guilt at court.”

O’Grady has been remanded in custody since October 29 017 and will be sentenced on January 29, 2018.