Man found guilty of causing death of Bedford father

A man from Bedford has been found guilty of causing the death of a 38-year-old father, also from Bedford, in a road collision in February.

Carl Lawrence, 39, of Church Lane, was today (Thursday) convicted of causing death by driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Carl Lawrence

William Joseph Corrigan, 38, of Sheeplands Walk, was struck by a silver Vauxhall Meriva driven by Lawrence, just after 2pm on Wednesday February 28.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Mr Corrigan, a father of three and step-father of four, was sadly pronounced dead.

Lawrence was the unlicensed, uninsured driver of the vehicle, that he had borrowed from his partner without her consent. On realising he had collided with something, he drove away, but returned briefly to observe the scene, before fleeing.

Witnesses noticed the returning vehicle, and reported seeing damage consistent with a collision.

When the damaged car was traced to his home at around 3pm, Lawrence said he knew he had hit something, but thought he had collided with a dog. He tested positive for drugs on arrest.

Sergeant Paul Stanbridge, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a popular family man had his life cut short.

“Although it cannot bring him back, we hope the verdict today may bring some comfort to Mr Corrigan’s family.

“Those who make the decision to drive a vehicle other than in accordance with the law must accept the consequences.”

Mr Corrigan’s family paid tribute to him, saying: “William Joseph was a loving husband, dad, son and brother. He loved his music and was a gifted banjo player. He was hugely popular in the local area and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Lawrence, has already pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicle taking, causing death by careless driving, causing death whilst driving with no insurance and causing death whilst driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been remanded in custody pending sentencing on Friday October 12.