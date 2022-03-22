Man exposes himself to busload of people in Kempston

A man indecently exposed himself to passengers while travelling on a bus.

The incident took place on Friday (March 11) on the UNO bus C610 at 6pm.

The bus was on Bedford Road, Kempston and was on is way to Milton Keynes.

Were you on the bus on Friday, March 11?

The man is described as an Asian man in his 30s, medium build and approximately 6ft.

At the time of the offence, he had short, skin fade, black hair and a short beard, he was wearing a long knee length navy blue puffer jacket and black shoes.

PC Nathan Cox said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was on the bus at the time the offence occurred, please come forward so we can follow the correct line of enquiry and ensure the offender is brought to justice."