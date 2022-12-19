News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Man crashes car in Bedford's Queen's Park has he tries to evade police

Don’t worry, police caught up with him in the end

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

This man didn't get very far when he tried to evade officers yesterday evening (Sunday) in Queen’s Park.

As he attempted to get away, he crashed nearby and then fled the scene.

But officers managed to catch up with the driver minutes later on Ashburnham Road.

The suspect was detained and arrested for various driving offences (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
Most Popular

The suspect was then detained and arrested for various driving offences.