Man crashes car in Bedford's Queen's Park has he tries to evade police
Don’t worry, police caught up with him in the end
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
This man didn't get very far when he tried to evade officers yesterday evening (Sunday) in Queen’s Park.
As he attempted to get away, he crashed nearby and then fled the scene.
But officers managed to catch up with the driver minutes later on Ashburnham Road.
The suspect was then detained and arrested for various driving offences.