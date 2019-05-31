Man convicted of catalogue of sexual offences which took place over six-year period in Wootton

A 54-year-old man has been convicted of a catalogue of child sexual offences which took place over a six-year period.

Kevin Langford, of no fixed address, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday (May 31)where hed was found guilty of 29 different child sexual offences which took place when he was living in Wootton.

Langford had already pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child at an earlier court appearance.

During the trial, the jury heard that Langford regularly sexually assaulted and forced the victim to take part in sexual activity with him.

He made her pose for provocative photos, which he then posted to an adult website claiming that she was 18.

He also took her to hotels to meet and have sex with other men, including overseas on one occasion.

An investigation was launched in April 2017 after the victim disclosed to police about the abuse she had endured over the years.

Langford was later arrested and charged with 30 child sexual offences, including the assault and rape of a child under 13, possessing and distributing indecent images of children, causing/inciting a child into prostitution/pornography and trafficking a person out of the UK for sexual exploitation.

He is due to be sentenced in July on a date which is yet to be fixed.

Detective Constable Jenny Bryce, from Bedfordshire Police’s child and vulnerable adult abuse investigation team, said: “Although Langford admitted to three counts of sexual activity with a child, I am glad that he was found guilty of the remaining charges.

“No one can comprehend the horrendous abuse that Langford’s victim endured. I would like to praise her for having the courage to come forward and disclose everything that she had been through.

“Child sexual abuse is one of the most heinous crimes and it will never be tolerated in our county. We are committed to tackling these sickening individuals and ensuring that they are made to pay for their actions.”

To report child sexual abuse, you can contact police on 101 or via our online reporting tool.

The NSPCC website has lots of advice and what to do if you are worried about a child being sexually abused.